Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Earns Hold Rating from Eight Capital

Eight Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Eight Capital currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector underperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.