Banano (BAN) Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Banano has a market cap of $13.76 million and approximately $228,584.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00071804 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00059954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00122618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00173917 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,241 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,063,996 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

