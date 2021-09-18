Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Down 36.5% in August

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the August 15th total of 638,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCH. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth $259,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 23.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of BCH stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 55,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

