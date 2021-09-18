Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Price Down 1%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY)’s stock price dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 49,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 89,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22.

Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

