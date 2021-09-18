Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $6.73 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,979,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,801,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $196.56 billion, a PE ratio of -88.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

