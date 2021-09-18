Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

LLY stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,480,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,021. The company has a market capitalization of $220.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

