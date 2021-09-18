Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,900 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 17.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 19.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,833,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,887. The company has a market capitalization of $431.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.48. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

