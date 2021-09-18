Barclays Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.90 Price Target

Barclays set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENEL. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Enel in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Enel in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.52 ($11.20).

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

