Barclays Boosts Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $150.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by Barclays from $118.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LSPD. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.08.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $124.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.75. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $128.13. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.54.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

