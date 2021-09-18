Barclays Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $85.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DT. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.04.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,993,986. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 21.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 23,634 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Dynatrace by 1,464.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 130,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 121,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynatrace by 86.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at about $2,623,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.