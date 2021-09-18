Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Barrett Business Services worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBSI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth $3,958,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 118.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBSI opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $79.73.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

