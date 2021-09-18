Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €72.00 by Berenberg Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAS. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.80 ($95.06).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €63.09 ($74.22) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.17. Basf has a 52 week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.00.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

