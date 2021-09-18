Basid Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.37 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Basid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 62.4% lower against the dollar. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $14.37 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Basid Coin

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,335,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

