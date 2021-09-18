Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the August 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BAYRY stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
