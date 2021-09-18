Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the August 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BAYRY stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAYRY shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. AlphaValue cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

