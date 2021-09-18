Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BODY shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Beachbody in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of BODY traded down 0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,789,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is 8.00. Beachbody has a 1-year low of 6.10 and a 1-year high of 18.20.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

