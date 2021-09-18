Beefy.Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $79.81 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,108.48 or 0.02313306 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $79.81 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00142054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.21 or 0.00511739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019038 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00042677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.