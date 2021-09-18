Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $342.73 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $215.74 and a one year high of $391.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

