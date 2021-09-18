Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,484 Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 72.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter worth $219,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHB opened at $26.64 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $399.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.92%.

BHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

