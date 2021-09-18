Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $259.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.75.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $192.18 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

