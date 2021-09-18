BHP Group (LON:BHP) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

BHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,322.86 ($30.35).

Get BHP Group alerts:

LON BHP opened at GBX 1,873.80 ($24.48) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,219.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,182.65. The firm has a market cap of £94.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. This represents a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.98%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.