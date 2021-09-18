Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.900-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.100 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIG shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.28.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

