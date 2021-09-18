BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.50% from the company’s previous close.

BCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

