BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $20,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 813,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,872,000 after acquiring an additional 53,161 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 606,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,582,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $77.76 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

