Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 24,104 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $670,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

