Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 24,104 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $670,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.43.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
