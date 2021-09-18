BitcoinPoS (BPS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,082.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $1,082.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 70.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,942,181 coins and its circulating supply is 4,730,727 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

