Bitcoinus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,474.62 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,298.78 or 1.00005488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00081612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00066279 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001132 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002083 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

