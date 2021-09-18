BitcoinZ Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14,503.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $7.01 million and $14,503.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 92.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00286926 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00139185 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00198012 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

