Bitradio Achieves Market Cap of $75,391.16 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $75,391.16 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014893 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.35 or 0.00566652 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,421,159 coins and its circulating supply is 10,421,155 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.