Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Acquires £19,890 in Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Andrew Bentley acquired 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($25,986.41).

LON:BIRD opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Friday. Blackbird plc has a one year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 40.85 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.82 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

