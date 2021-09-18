Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Acquires £19,890 in Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Andrew Bentley acquired 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($25,986.41).
LON:BIRD opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Friday. Blackbird plc has a one year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 40.85 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.82 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50.
