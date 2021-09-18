Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. Blackline Safety has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.