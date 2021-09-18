BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Trading Down 0.1%

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.38 and last traded at $51.66. Approximately 4,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 36,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $711,661,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $95,348,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,478,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,903,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,115,000.

