Blockpass Reaches One Day Volume of $712.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $274,604.11 and approximately $712.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00134481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00046797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.