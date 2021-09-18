Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Jonathan M. Shaw Purchases 21,875 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Jonathan M. Shaw bought 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $314,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ BLFY opened at $13.50 on Friday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

