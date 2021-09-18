Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Jonathan M. Shaw Purchases 21,875 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Jonathan M. Shaw bought 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $314,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ BLFY opened at $13.50 on Friday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile
