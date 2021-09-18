Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report sales of $42.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $48.00 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $745.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $142.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.70 million to $159.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $288.68 million, with estimates ranging from $171.39 million to $440.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,151,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,896,000 after purchasing an additional 212,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,068,000 after purchasing an additional 131,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,545,000 after purchasing an additional 146,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BPMC opened at $106.00 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.71.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.