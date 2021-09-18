Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,078 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,917% compared to the typical volume of 103 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 567,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,956,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,784,000 after buying an additional 332,395 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 919.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 214,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 193,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.05, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 171.77, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

