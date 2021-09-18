Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,090,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.75. 13,422,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

