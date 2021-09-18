Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 397.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $258.79. 134,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,581. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.05. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $194.51 and a 1-year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

