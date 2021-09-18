Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after buying an additional 525,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,970,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $791,683,000 after buying an additional 589,354 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.60. 14,527,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,880,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average of $137.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.