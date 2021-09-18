Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

VIS stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.91. 72,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.97 and its 200 day moving average is $194.98. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

