BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $16.22 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,481 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $16,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,128,000 after acquiring an additional 188,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

