BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $17.11 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81,254 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $17,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $1,452,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,522,000 after buying an additional 263,257 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $65.59 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,107.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,390 shares of company stock worth $23,325,270. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.