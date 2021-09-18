BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 123.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28,542 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of CRL stock opened at $440.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.97 and a 12 month high of $450.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total transaction of $1,488,177.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.