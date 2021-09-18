BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,534 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $20,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after buying an additional 324,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after purchasing an additional 384,201 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.76.

Shares of CDNS opened at $163.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $168.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,658,334. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

