BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 29,864 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

