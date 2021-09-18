BOMB (BOMB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $267,922.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $4.44 or 0.00009261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $4.01 million and $267,922.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,928.89 or 1.00023226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00083723 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00066841 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001141 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002110 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,215 coins and its circulating supply is 903,427 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

