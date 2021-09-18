BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 239,107 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $42.92 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

