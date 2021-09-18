Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Down 37.7% in August

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BREZ opened at $10.11 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $8,032,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 14.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,705,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 347,802 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $995,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $637,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.