Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €85.12 ($100.14).

FRA BNR opened at €83.36 ($98.07) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €78.11. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

