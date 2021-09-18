Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €85.12 ($100.14).

FRA BNR opened at €83.36 ($98.07) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €78.11. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

