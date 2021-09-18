Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 314 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.53.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.73. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.