Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE:VFC opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.